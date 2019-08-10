Deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident in Plant City.

According to deputies, the accident happened on Friday around 11 p.m. A 63-year-old was walking southbound on the east side of N. Forbes Road in Plant City, just south of US Highway 92, when he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle traveling northbound.

Deputies say witnesses described seeing a dark-colored pickup truck or SUV leaving the scene shortly after the incident. It is unclear if the driver of the truck was involved in the crash.

If you are the driver of the truck or know who they might be, please let detectives know at 813-247-8200.

