Deputies investigating drowning involving 2 children in Tampa

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a drowning incident involving two children in Tampa.

Deputies say the incident occurred at the Wexford Park Apartments located at 8203 Down Royal Road.

According to deputies, two children, who are under 5-year-olds, were playing in the water at a family pool party and somehow went underwater. People noticed the kids and retrieved them from the pool. They started to perform CPR on both children.

Deputies say both children were taken to Tampa General Hospital. One child has died.

We are working to get more information. Please check back for the latest updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss