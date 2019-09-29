Deputies investigating drowning involving 2 children in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a drowning incident involving two children in Tampa.

Deputies say the incident occurred at the Wexford Park Apartments located at 8203 Down Royal Road.

According to deputies, two children, who are under 5-year-olds, were playing in the water at a family pool party and somehow went underwater. People noticed the kids and retrieved them from the pool. They started to perform CPR on both children.

Deputies say both children were taken to Tampa General Hospital. One child has died.

