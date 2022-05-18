TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it called an “apparent double murder-suicide” in Riverview Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a home on the 13000 block of Graham Yarden Drive where they found three people dead.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

