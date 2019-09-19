Deputies investigating double fatal crash in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently investigating a deadly crash in Thonotosassa.

Deputies say they were called out to a serious head-on crash involving a motorcyclist and a car on Knights Griffin Road around 6:59 a.m.

After arriving, deputies say they found one driver dead. Another driver was taken to a local hospital, where they later died due to their injuries.

No passengers were involved in the crash.

According to deputies, speed is believed to be a factor in the double fatality.

Knights Griffin Road is closed from Stacy Road to McIntosh Road.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back later for updates.