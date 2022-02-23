Hillsborough deputies investigating death at truck stop near I-4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop north of Interstate 4 on Mango Road.

Authorities told 8 On Your Side a body was found at the TA Express Travel Center but did provide additional details.

The sheriff’s office said it has yet to determine what led to the person’s death, or how long they were there for before the body was discovered.

