Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events that led to a man’s death in Tampa.

Deputies say at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road, where they discovered the body of a man in the middle of the roadway, next to his vehicle.

According to a Hillsborough County Spokesperson, the victim exited his vehicle and the shooter did not. Deputies did not specify if the shooting was road rage-related.

Detectives immediately made contact with the shooter, who remained at the scene.

This is a developing story check back for updates.