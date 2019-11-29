LIVE NOW /
Deputies investigating body found in Gibsonton

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the scene of a dead body found in Gibsonton.

According to deputies, the remains were found outside of a home in the 10000 block of East Bay Road, near New East Bay Road.

The identity of the body has not been confirmed. However, deputies say they do believe they are the remains of an adult.

This is an open and active investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Please check back for the latest updates.

