HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a “suspicious” death Thursday afternoon near Hillsborough River State Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 15000 block of Dead River Road for a report of a dead person.

Map shows approximate location

“While the circumstances surrounding this death are undetermined at this time, our detectives will work diligently to put together the missing pieces to uncover what unfolded here,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The identity of the person who was found dead has not been released, and there were no other details immediately available surrounding the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

