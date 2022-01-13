Deputies investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Carrollwood, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” at the home of a Carrollwood woman.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they found a woman’s body after responding to a home near the 1200 block of Four Oaks Road at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9.

The woman suffered upper body trauma, according to deputies.

“Our team of detectives is currently working to determine what led up to this tragic death,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “No tip is too small to report.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.