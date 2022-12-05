TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.

Eagle 8 flew over a scene not far from the Costco Wholesale on 10921 Causeway Boulevard and saw yellow tape surrounding what appeared to be a Lamborghini.

Deputies confirmed they were investigating a shooting, and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter was detained, and there is no threat to the public.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.