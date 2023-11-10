HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:25 p.m. Friday afternoon in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said shots were fired near the Advanced Auto Parts on Highview Road north of East Drive Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A man who was shot died on scene, deputies said.

Deputies said there was no threat to the public.

“Tonight our community saw a senseless act of violence take place, but even in that tragedy our deputies swiftly restored order and security at the scene,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more proud of the tireless work from our deputies to piece together what took place tonight, ensuring that justice prevails in our community.”

The investigation remained ongoing.

