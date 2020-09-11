LIVE NOW /
Deputies investigate shooting at Tampa mobile home park

Hillsborough County

WFLA photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a mobile home park in Tampa this morning.

The shooting happened at the Meadowbrook Village Mobile Home Park in the 8800 block of Water Way Drive.

Details regarding the incident are scarce, but the injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

