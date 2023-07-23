TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating a shooting at a bar Sunday.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at the Tally Ho bar on 56th Street at 3 a.m.
Deputies were sent to local hospitals to look for potential victims from the shooting, but at this time, the number of potential casualties is not known.
