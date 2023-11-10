BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy’s presence was waived in court Friday morning.

“Mr. Bouzy is charged with 1,2,3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder on a law enforcement officer,” Honorable Cynthia Oster said in court.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Bouzy was the man behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that can be seen on surveillance footage.

The videos show the car leave the scene, then come whipping around the corner and ram into two deputies.

“These deputies never had a chance,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “They didn’t have a chance to get out of the way; they didn’t have a chance to do anything.”

8 On Your Side did some digging into Bouzy’s past.

He was previously arrested in 2015 after deputies said Bouzy rammed his car into one of their patrol vehicles’ front push bumper.

Those charges were dropped after Bouzy completed a pretrial intervention program, according to court documents.

Then in 2017, Bouzy was arrested again.

This time, the affidavit describes how he told deputies “He hates cops. He wants to kill one.”

So what’s in store for Bouzy as he gets ready for yet another battle in court?

“What I would do if I was his lawyer is get him evaluated for competency, have him evaluated for sanity, make sure there’s no mental health issues,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Bryant Camareno, who is not affiliated with this case. “That’s going to take three to six months doing that alone.”

But Camereno said a long road lies ahead.

“When you do the discovery process, depositions and interviewing witnesses, that could add six months to a year,” he said. “I would say within a year, year and a half, you’re going to see some sort of finality, whether that’s a trial or plea of some sort depending on the outcome of the psychological reports.”

Bouzy is set to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for his Pretrial Detention Hearing.

He is being held without bond until then.

Both deputies remained hospitalized as of Friday evening.

Chronister said Deputy Manny Santos has a bilateral break in his leg with extensive ligament damage. He said that will require surgery.

Deputy Brito is awake and surrounded by his family as surgeons try to do everything possible to save his leg, officials said.

You can donate to either deputy here.