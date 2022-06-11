TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for the man they said opened fire outside of the Westfield Brandon Mall Friday afternoon, prompting an active shooter scare.

Deputies said Quran Deandre Johnson, 19, and another man got into an argument Friday around 4 p.m. near the Club Vape kiosk in the mall. The men then went outside and continued to argue before deputies said Johnson shot the other man.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Johnson then left the scene in a car.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Quran Deandre Johnson, 19 (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said both people involved in the incident knew each other and added there is no threat to the public.

Johnson faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and simple battery, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities described Johnson as being 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, and having a thin build.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. Anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay can be made at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).