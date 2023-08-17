HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of using fake gift cards to buy $6,000 of diesel fuel within a 24 hour period, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the TA Express Travel Center on Tampa Gateway Boulevard in Seffner for a report of fraud in progress, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rainer Alfonso Cabrera, 36, was found pumping fuel into a semi-truck. Inside the semi-truck, deputies said they found 16 suspected fraudulent gift cards under the floor boards, as well as “quick drain” valves in the fuel tanks.

Cabrera allegedly went to the travel center four times in a 24-hour period and used those gift cards to buy $6,000 in diesel fuel, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These con men who use deceptive means to steal fuel, hoping to earn a quick buck at the expense of others, will soon find out that we’ll put the brakes on their criminal activity,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Cabrera was charged with counterfeiting payment instrument, organized fraud less than $20,000, two counts of third-degree grand theft, fraudulent use of credit card more than twice, possession of counterfeit credit cards and possession of stolen credit card, deputies said.

The investigation is still active.