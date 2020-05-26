Deputies: Gunman at large after deadly Tampa shooting, crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tampa Monday night.

Deputies were called to East Sligh Avenue and North 50th Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday night and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 33-year-old man was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.

Deputies also found a crash in front of the Avesta Del Río apartment complex.

Investigators believe the shooter was trying to flee the scene in a vehicle when it crashed into another vehicle.

Two innocent people in the other car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators tell 8 On Your Side two to three people in the vehicle ran from the scene, including the shooter.

“We know there were several witnesses to this crime and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at (813) 247-8200.

