Deputies find body of fisherman who went missing in Tampa Bypass Canal

Photo of Eugene Wilson provided to WFLA by family members

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies say they have found the body of a man who went missing during a fishing trip in Tampa Bypass Canal.

Deputies say they found the body of 54-year-old Eugene Wilson Jr. There is no indication of any foul play at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, a family member dropped Wilson off at the dock on Bypass Canal Saturday night.

Hours later, Wilson’s family contacted the sheriff’s office because they couldn’t get in touch with the fisherman.

Deputies started searching for the man around 4 a.m. Sunday near US-301 and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. During their search, deputies say they found a capsized jon boat in the canal. Fishing gear was also found nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

This incident remains an active investigation.