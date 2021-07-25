Deputies continue search for missing, endangered 88-year-old Plant City man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing and endangered man from Plant City.

Deputies say 88-year-old Christopher McCullogh was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCullogh has dementia, Atrial Fibrillation, and can only hear with a hearing aid. He is overdue for his medication.

“We are doing everything we can to return Mr. McCullogh home safely to his family,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our Aviation Unit, Dive Team, K-9 Unit, Drone Operators and patrol deputies have been working to find him, but we are asking if anyone in the community sees Mr. McCullogh, please contact us immediately.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

