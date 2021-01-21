Deputies: Child dies after being left alone in bathtub by Plant City elementary school teacher

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a Plant City woman after she left a child unattended in a bathtub, causing the child to drown.

Deputies say 23-year-old Yesica Boxtha fell asleep while the child was left in the bathtub alone for an unknown period of time at a home in Plant City.

When she returned to the bathroom, deputies say she found the child unresponsive. The child was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled the cause of death was drowning.

The age of the child was not disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

“My heart grieves for this child, whose life was cut far too short as a result of this negligence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As a result of our investigation, Boxtha was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.”

Following an investigation, deputies say Boxtha was the only one inside the home at the time of the incident.

She is employed as a teacher at Burney Elementary School.