BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to a situation at a Brandon mall on Friday evening but were quick to dispel social media rumors about an active shooting situation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet there was no active shooter and no reported injuries after the situation at Westfield Brandon.

According to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, two people were arguing inside the mall Friday afternoon. That argument then continued outside the mall, where deputies say one of the individuals involved fired shots.

The person who fired shots then left the scene in a car, the spokeswoman said. No one was taken into custody.

According to deputies, both people involved in the incident knew each other.

Westfield Brandon was placed on lockdown due to the incident but it was lifted before 5:30 p.m.

The Friday incident comes less than a month after shoppers ran for cover in an “unfounded shooting incident” at the mall. That incident turned out to be a mental health call after a man jumped from the second floor of a two-story carousel inside the mall and shouted indiscernible phrases at shoppers.

Earlier this year, there was another shooting incident at the mall where deputies said two suspects shot at an undercover deputy.

Friday’s incident also came just hours after multiple people were injured in a reported shooting at a North Carolina mall.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.