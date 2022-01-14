Deputies ask for help identifying Tampa bank robbery suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are working to identify a man accused of robbing a bank in Tampa on Friday.

Police said the man walked into the SunTrust Bank on 12902 N Dale Mabry Highway and pointed a gun at the teller and demanded cash. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the man is white with possible tattoos on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a Tampa Bay Lightning hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.