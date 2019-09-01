Deputies ask for help identifying battery suspect in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies need your help identifying a battery suspect in Brandon.

According to deputies, on Aug. 31 around 11:34 a.m., the store clerk of the 7-Eleven located on S. Parson Avenue in Brandon, was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect inside the store.

The male suspect then spat on the store clerk, getting saliva on her face.

The suspect then fled the scene in a silver Toyota Camry with the Florida tag 1521XL.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect or recognize him, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.