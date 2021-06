TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies have made an arrest in a homicide in Westchase that happened back in April.

Deputies say on Friday, April 23 between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., a homicide occurred in the 9900 block of Sheldon Road in the area of Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Orbo Bailey on Monday in connection the unnamed man’s death. He is facing first degree felony murder while engaged in robbery and robbery charges.