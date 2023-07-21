TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected of murdering a woman in her own driveway Thursday was arrested, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies identified the alleged killer as 32-year-old Aurelio Diaz of Seffner. Diaz reportedly killed a woman who was in her car in front of her home on Orange Street.

Authorities said Diaz shot the victim through the window of her car as she arrived home around 1 a.m. that morning.

Deputies arrested Diaz without incident nearly 20 hours after the incident. He was about a mile away from the victim’s home.

Video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit showed an aerial perspective of Diaz’s arrest.

“A killer is off the streets, all thanks to the prompt action, meticulous investigation, and unwavering determination of everyone who worked on the case,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We hope this helps bring some closure to the victim’s family as they start the road to seeing justice for their loved one.”

Diaz is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Orient Road Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stopper at 1-800-873-8477.