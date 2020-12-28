LIVE NOW /
Deputies: 2 armed robberies reported within 1-hour span in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robberies of two Tampa convenience stores that happened within a one-hour span on Monday morning.

Deputies said the first robbery occurred at the Thornton’s on Gunn Highway and West Linebaugh Avenue around 2 a.m. The second robbery was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Gunn Highway and Henderson Road.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are still working to identify a suspect and determine whether the two incidents are related.

