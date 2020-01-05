Deputies: 1 suspect dead, another shot in apparent home invasion in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has left one suspect dead and another injured.

The two suspects were shot during an apparent home invasion, according to deputies.

Deputies say the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Citrus Falls Circle, near Sheldon Road and Westwind Drive.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: