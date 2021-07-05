Delta flight from Tampa to Minneapolis returns to gate due to passenger mask issue

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic Delta flight image (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis was delayed for more than an hour Sunday afternoon due to an issue with one of the passengers on board.

The airline sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“Delta flight 1769 departing from Tampa and heading to Minneapolis this afternoon returned to the gate following a mask non-compliance issue with a passenger on board. The flight took off a little more than an hour late. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Lisa Hanna, Delta Corporate Communications

Hanna said the passenger and their spouse willingly deplaned and were rebooked for a flight Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss