Delta flight from Tampa to Minneapolis returns to gate due to passenger mask issue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis was delayed for more than an hour Sunday afternoon due to an issue with one of the passengers on board.

The airline sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side:

“Delta flight 1769 departing from Tampa and heading to Minneapolis this afternoon returned to the gate following a mask non-compliance issue with a passenger on board. The flight took off a little more than an hour late. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.” Lisa Hanna, Delta Corporate Communications

Hanna said the passenger and their spouse willingly deplaned and were rebooked for a flight Monday.