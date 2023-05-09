Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A little taste of New York has found a home in Tampa! Cousin Vinny’s, a New York-style deli, is now serving up delicious sandwiches in Seminole Heights.

Executive Chef and co-founder Vinny Andriotti opened the shop alongside Head of Operations and co-founder “Cuz” Russ Leone as a way to “share their passion for quality New York-inspired Tampa Bay Community.”

“We are so excited to bring the best New York-inspired sandwiches right to your front door, Tampa! Yes, you read that correctly,” Cousin Vinny’s website read.

Located at 5214 N. Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, Cousin Vinny’s offers a wide variety of sandwiches, sides, cutlets, greens and more.

The sandwich shop is described as “a small conglomerate of like-minded entrepreneurs that were brought together naturally through our Italian American heritage and deep roots in New York State,” Cousin Vinny’s website read. “Our shared love for food, family, and camaraderie proves to be the appropriate synergy to be shared with others through the amazing culinary experience provided. We look forward to serving Tampa Bay’s growing food scene, as this has been home for over 10 years now.”

As of right now, the shops’ sandwiches are available for delivery and pickup only. Food lovers can order through Cousin Vinny’s website and Google. Customers will be able to order on all of the major ordering platforms soon, according to the restaurant.

To check out the full menu or to order some food, visit Cousin Vinny’s website here.