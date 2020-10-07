Defense attorneys ask for separate trials in hearing for accused Seminole Heights killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday as his attorneys ask to have his offenses separated.

If the motion is granted, the accused killer would have a separate trial for all four victims.

Legal Expert Charles Gallagher told 8 On Your Side one reason the defense team would ask for this is because each jury would likely only have knowledge of one of the murders, not all four, and could prevent prejudice.

In 2017, Donaldson is accused of terrorizing the Seminole Heights community for 51 days, shooting and killing four people, Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton, during that time, until being caught.

The motion hearing to separate the offenses is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: