LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Defense attorneys ask for separate trials in hearing for accused Seminole Heights killer

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday as his attorneys ask to have his offenses separated.

If the motion is granted, the accused killer would have a separate trial for all four victims.

Legal Expert Charles Gallagher told 8 On Your Side one reason the defense team would ask for this is because each jury would likely only have knowledge of one of the murders, not all four, and could prevent prejudice.

In 2017, Donaldson is accused of terrorizing the Seminole Heights community for 51 days, shooting and killing four people, Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton, during that time, until being caught.

The motion hearing to separate the offenses is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss