Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison announce 2020 ‘Stadium Tour’ details

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison have released the official schedule of the 2020 tour they teased in November when they literally blew up a contract they say prevented them from touring together.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening for the legendary rockers who will make a stop in Tampa on July 9 at Raymond James Stadium!

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., according to Mötley Crüe’s website.

On Nov. 18, Mötley Crüe said in a statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience.”

“The (touring cessation) contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the statement read.

After a show in Denver, in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2014-2015 mega tour, officially called “Final Tour,” took them around the world for 158 concerts.

For more information, see the Mötley Crüe website.