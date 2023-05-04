TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A middle school assistant teacher was arrested Thursday after police said he was uploading and sharing child pornography online.

Detectives said they began an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding concerning images that were being uploaded and shared online.

After following up on leads, detectives said they identified and arrested 55-year-old Ricky Broadnax, Sr. in the case.

Investigators said they obtained an authorized search warrant at 18311 Highwoods Preserve #4308 in Tampa on Thursday.

During a search of Broadnax’s bedroom, police said they found a locked safe with files of child pornography on data storage devices.

Tampa police said Broadnax is an assistant teacher at Liberty Middle School. They said there are no listed victims related to his employment but the case remains a very active investigation.

Detectives said they will continue to work closely with the Hillsborough County School District as the investigation continues.

“It is deeply concerning that someone tasked with the education and safety of our children would be involved in this type of criminal behavior,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “I am thankful the dedicated work of our detectives who are assigned to investigate internet crimes against children led to a swift arrest in this case.”

Police said Broadnaz was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography and taken to the Orient Road Jail.