Death penalty phase begins for man convicted of raping and murdering girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sentencing will begin Thursday in the trial of a man accused of raping and murdering 9-year-old Felecia Williams.

On Wednesday, it took a jury a little more than four hours to convict Granville Ritchie on all charges. He appeared to have little reaction as the court read the verdict.

“We are going to continue fighting doing everything we can to make sure he’s held accountable,” said Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren after the verdict.

The state is seeking the death penalty. It will be up to the jury to decide if Ritchie faces death, or life in prison, and their decision must be unanimous.

If a single juror does not agree with the death penalty, Ritchie will spend his life behind bars.

During the trial, the defense argued the evidence was all circumstantial, with no DNA and no signs of sexual battery on Williams’ body.

“We’re going to do the best we can to present his case and try to save his life,” said defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand, leaving court Wednesday.

