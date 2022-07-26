TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies began a homicide investigation Tuesday morning after finding body in Thonotosassa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they found the body after responding to a person down call on Thonotosassa Road shortly before 8 a.m.

News Channel 8’s helicopter, Eagle 8, flew over the scene and saw multiple law enforcement agency vehicles and evidence markers surrounding an SUV.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was a man who suffered “upper body trauma.”

If you know anything related to the man’s death, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

