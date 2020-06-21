Death investigation underway in Tampa

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently conducting a death investigation in Tampa.

The investigation is taking place on 11th Street North, near Nebraska Avenue and Fowler Avenue.

No other information has been released at this time. We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

