Death investigation in Riverview turns into homicide case

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now considering the death investigation on White Barn Way in Riverview as a homicide investigation.

Detectives say they have arrested 26-year-old Melissa Turner and have charged her with second-degree murder.

The investigation initially started Friday morning around 8:45 a.m. when a female resident “reported a person down.” When deputies responded to a home in the 9000 block of White Barn Way, they found an adult man deceased.

In a press conference on Friday, deputies said the victim is a male in his 20s to 30s with upper body trauma. However, the cause of death is still unknown.

Due to Marcy’s Law, the victim’s name will not be released.

