22-year-old man found shot, killed after crashing car on I-275 in Tampa

Hillsborough County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 for a few hour Wednesday morning.

Tampa Police were called out to Interstate 275 near Busch Boulevard Tuesday night just after 11:30 p.m. for a car crash.

Police said a 22-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds after crashing into a guardrail on I-275 near Busch Boulevard.

He was rushed to St. Joseph’s hospital where he later died.

“Right now detectives are still working to develop leads and determine exactly where this happened, what led up to the shooting, and who is responsible for it,” said Eddy Durkin with the Tampa Police Department.

Durkin says detectives are looking for witnesses or any information that could lead them to the killer.

“We have detectives who will be checking cameras along the interstate to see what they can find out, but we are hoping that anybody who may have been in the area, seen something, even if they don’t think it’s important, they should reach out to us and let the detectives determine if it’s important or not and helps in their investigation,” said Durkin.

Anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss