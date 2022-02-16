DeAnna’s Diner brings ‘donut dog’ to Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – DeAnna’s Diner is bringing a hot dog on a donut bun to the Florida State Fair this year.

While their hamburgers with donut buns have been on the menu for many years during their five-year tenure at the fair, this is the first year for the “donut dog,” a hot dog on a long john donut.

“So what we have that’s new, we have what’s called the ‘donut dog.’ So it’s a homemade long john donut, with an all-beef hot dog [and] bacon and it have the glaze drizzled on top,” said Dustin Hagy, owner and operator of DeAnna’s Diner.

He said he and his sister were the first to try the concept a few years ago when they were experimenting with new food items. Hagy said it’s one they knew they could bring to the state fair.

“I had a guy earlier that said it was the best new fair food that he’s had. So that’s good feedback. So you think about it, it’s a long john donut, you have breakfast, you have lunch, all combined in one,” Hagy said.

DeAnna’s Diner is located across the way from the camel rides at the state fair.

The Florida State Fair has an interactive map online to let guests know exactly where their new food additions can be found.