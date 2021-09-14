Deadly Tampa hit-and-run caught on camera; troopers search for driver

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Tampa Saturday.

An FHP reports says a 67-year-old New Port Richey woman was walking along Hillsborough Avenue at Reflections Club Drive when an unknown driver hit her.

Surveillance video released by troopers shows the car come up behind her and hit her, knocking the woman several yards away. Debris is also seen flying off the car after impact.

The woman was hospitalized, but she died from her injuries Sunday, according to troopers.

The FHP said the vehicle in question is believed to be a “silver or gray passenger sedan” that has damage to the front right side of car. The right headlight is also believed to be damaged.

If you have information on the case, troopers ask that you call them at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.