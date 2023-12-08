TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who killed two people after a high-speed pursuit on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is now facing additional charges for attacking Hillsborough County deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Wednesday, Leosvany Arias Roman, 22, was charged in the deaths of two people after crashing into a rideshare car and ramming into multiple law enforcement vehicles, killing both the driver and passenger.

However, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly chain of events first began as an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Deputies with the Auto Theft Task Force said they first spotted Roman at about 10:20 p.m. driving a stolen Ford Mustang.

When the deputies tried to confront the suspect at a business on West Columbus Drive, Roman drove his vehicle into two HCSO vehicles and sped off, which authorities said led to the deadly crash.

Another suspect, Mohamed Ali Pujol, 30, was also arrested for trying to run over a deputy with his Mercedes sedan, but the sheriff’s office said the deputy managed to jump out of the way.

He was later stopped by Tampa police officers using stop sticks on Nebraska Avenue.

Credit: HCSO

Credit: HCSO

“This criminal had no regard for human life. Our deputies, facing danger, had to jump out of the way of a man they feared would run them over to get away,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “The additional charges he faces will ensure the only road he’s ever on again is the one that leads straight to jail.”