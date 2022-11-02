TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Brandon on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Westbrook Avenue and Harmony Lane and found the man deceased.

The spokeswoman said the victim knew the shooter, and that there was no threat to the public at this time. She said the agency would share additional information once they had more details.

This story is developing and will be updated.