TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Morris Bridge Road is closed in both directions as authorities investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian in Thonotosassa early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Morris Bridge Road and Tampa Oaks Boulevard.

“Our deputies found a person deceased in that area,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marco Villarreal told News Channel 8. “The investigation has just commenced.”

Villarreal said Morris Bridge Road will be closed for the next several hours.

Further information was not immediately available.