TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

Police said the wreck happened in the area of Causeway Boulevard and Maritime Boulevard at 11:44 a.m.

According to officers, a motorcyclist was killed after crashing with another vehicle.

The department said the southbound lanes of Causeway Boulevard will be closed for several hours while they investigate what happened.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes in the meanwhile.