PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Plant City Police Department released a sketch of a suspect believed to be connected to a deadly Interstate 4 road rage shooting that happened in April.

Elizabeth Arrieta and her boyfriend were traveling eastbound on I-4 when someone shot at them.

The suspect was believed to be driving a 2009-2015 Toyota Prius, four-door with no window tint, a blue hue to the headlights and a paper tag affixed to the vehicle, Plant City police said.

After the couple was shot at, the driver exited I-4 and drove to Plant City Fire Rescue Station #3.

Firefighters rendered aid to Arrieta and her boyfriend. However, Arrieta died at the scene.

On Wednesday, Plant City police released a composite drawing of the suspect in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in the case.