TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kennedy Boulevard was reopened after a deadly crash closed part of it early Saturday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the crash happened around 12:14 a.m. at the intersection of West Kennedy Boulevard and North Lincoln Avenue. Lanes going in both directions were closed.

They said it involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, but did not say who died in the crash.

Kennedy Boulevard reopened after about four and a half hours.

The investigation is ongoing.