PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash shut down I-4 Thursday morning near Plant City, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile-marker 19, FHP said.
No other details were immediately available.
by: Kevin Accettulla
Posted:
Updated:
