TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash has shut down part of I-275 in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The crash happened on I-275 southbound near Busch Boulevard, police said.

The interstate is shut down at Fowler Avenue, and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, police said.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

