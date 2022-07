TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department responded to a deadly wreck early Saturday morning.

A police release said the crash happened in the area of West Spruce Street and North Obrien Street.

According to police, the eastbound lanes on West Spruce Street at the intersection with Obrien Street will be closed for several hours while officers clear the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates,