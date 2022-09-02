TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Friday to respond to a lawsuit challenging his suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

A judge set an expedited schedule for the suit, issuing a Sept. 2 deadline for DeSantis’ team to submit paperwork, and a Sept. 9 deadline for Warren’s team to reply. Oral arguments would begin in Tallahassee on Sept. 19 or 20.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August over his stances on abortion and gender affirming treatment for children, citing negligence and incompetence. Once the hearings conclude, the judge will make a ruling on Warren’s status.

“I have to do this, that’s my job, to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed,” the governor said.

Less than two weeks later, Warren filed a lawsuit against the governor in federal court, claiming his suspension violated the First Amendment and Florida’s constitution.

“This is about the governor’s ability to violate the law with a protentional to to suspend other elected officials through the state,” Warren said.