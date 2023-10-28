RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Riverview Saturday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a downed person call at about 8:30 a.m.

However, instead of an unconscious person, they found a deceased person, who is said to be male. At this time, the cause and circumstances of the man’s death are not yet known.

Deputies have also not released information on where the body was found as of this report.